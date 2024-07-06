sb.scorecardresearch
Published 14:19 IST, July 6th 2024

Three killed in head-on collision between cars in Karnataka

Three people died and five were injured after two cars collided head-on on the outskirts of the district headquarters town of Shivamogga on Saturday morning, police said.Of the five injured, one is in a critical condition, they added.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
14:19 IST, July 6th 2024