Three people died on Thursday and several others sustained injuries, when a pickup van they were travelling in overturned in Jharkhand's Seraikela-Kharswan district, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred around 6.30 am when the van, carrying around 20 people along with sacks filled with construction materials, was on its way to Rajnagar in Seraikela-Kharswan district from Chaibasa in West Singhbhum, the officer said.

The driver lost control of the overcrowded van, which then overturned near Khairbani village in Rajnagar, around 50 km from here, he said.

"Three persons died on the spot while 10 to 15 others sustained injuries. The injured were rushed to Rajnagar Community Health Centre. Eight of them were later shifted to MGM Hospital in Jamshedpur as their condition deteriorated," the officer added.