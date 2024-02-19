Updated September 19th, 2021 at 23:57 IST
Three killed, two others feared dead in road accident: Police
Three persons were killed in a collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Sunday night.
- India
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Three persons were killed in a collision between a bus and a truck in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Sunday night.
Both the vehicles caught fire after the collision which occurred in the Anupgarh police station area.
“Three charred bodies were recovered from the bus. After the collision, around 20 passengers managed to get out of the bus,” Circle Officer Anupgrh Jaidev Siyag said.
SHO of Anupgarh police station said the truck driver and cleaner too are feared killed in the accident.
Advertisement
Published September 19th, 2021 at 23:57 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Ben Stokes lambasts Umpire's Call, wants it SCRAPPEDSports 12 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.