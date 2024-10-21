Published 13:13 IST, October 21st 2024
Three Members of Family Killed, One Injured After Truck Hits Motorcycle in Chhattisgarh
A couple and their 12-year-old daughter were killed, and their toddler was injured after a truck hit their motorcycle in Chhattisgarh's Durg.
- India News
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Three members of family killed, one injured after truck hits motorcycle in Chhattisgarh | Image: ANI
13:13 IST, October 21st 2024