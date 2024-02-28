Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 5th, 2023 at 14:35 IST

Three men wanted for dacoity in Gujarat nabbed in Panaji Casino ship

Three persons wanted in connection with a dacoity case in Gujarat were apprehended by the police in Goa, police said on Sunday.

Press Trust Of India
Goa, Gujarat
The Calangute police arrested the accused, two of whom were found gambling on a casino ship in Panaji, PTI/Rep image | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
The Calangute police arrested the accused, two of whom were found gambling on a casino ship in Panaji, on Saturday, a senior official said.

The Calangute police arrested the accused, two of whom were found gambling on a casino ship in Panaji, on Saturday, a senior official said.

The arrests were made with the help of the Gujarat crime branch, Kutch (East), who had come to the coastal state in search of the trio, he said.

The accused had allegedly shot and injured a businessman in Apna Nagar in Gandhidham and decamped with Rs 40 lakh on January 29, inspector Dattaguru Sawant of Calangute police said.

A case has been registered against the trio on the charges of criminal conspiracy, robbery using weapon, criminal trespass and attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, he said.

One of the accused was nabbed at a village in Candolim and based on the information provided by him, two others were apprehended on a casino ship, the official added. 

Published February 5th, 2023 at 14:35 IST

