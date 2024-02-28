The Calangute police arrested the accused, two of whom were found gambling on a casino ship in Panaji, PTI/Rep image | Image: self

Three persons wanted in connection with a dacoity case in Gujarat were apprehended by the police in Goa, police said on Sunday.

The Calangute police arrested the accused, two of whom were found gambling on a casino ship in Panaji, on Saturday, a senior official said.

The arrests were made with the help of the Gujarat crime branch, Kutch (East), who had come to the coastal state in search of the trio, he said.

The accused had allegedly shot and injured a businessman in Apna Nagar in Gandhidham and decamped with Rs 40 lakh on January 29, inspector Dattaguru Sawant of Calangute police said.

A case has been registered against the trio on the charges of criminal conspiracy, robbery using weapon, criminal trespass and attempt to murder under the Indian Penal Code and Arms Act, he said.

One of the accused was nabbed at a village in Candolim and based on the information provided by him, two others were apprehended on a casino ship, the official added.