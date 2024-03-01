English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 26th, 2022 at 21:17 IST

Three of family killed as car falls into roadside ditch in J'khand

Three of family killed as car falls into roadside ditch in J'khand

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Dhanbad, Apr 26 (PTI) Three members of a family, including a five-year-old girl, were killed on Tuesday when their car fell into a roadside ditch in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district, police said.

The accident took place at around noon in Gaditundin area, 33 km from the district headquarters, when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it fell into the ditch along Dhanbad-Giridih road, Tundi police station officer-in-charge Santosh Kumar said.

Advertisement

Saryu Chourasia (52) and his granddaughter Dipti Kumari died on the spot, while his daughter Payal Chourasia (30) succumbed to her injuries, the officer said.

The woman was declared brought dead by doctors of Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital here, Kumar said.

Advertisement

Five people, including the driver were in the car.

The deceased woman along with her father Saryu and two daughters Dipti and Riya was on their way to Jharia from Shashtri Nagar in Giridih to attend a wedding ceremony, the police said.

Advertisement

Riya and Anuel Ansari, the driver of the car, were taken to the Dhanbad medical college hospital.

Their condition is stated to be critical, the police added. PTI CORR NAM BDC BDC

Advertisement

Published April 26th, 2022 at 21:17 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

5 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

5 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

6 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

6 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

6 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

6 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

6 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

6 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

6 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

6 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

6 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

9 hours ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

14 hours ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

14 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

14 hours ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

14 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

14 hours ago
The Debate

Shahjahan arrest staged?

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. The Glory Actor Heo Dong Won Announces Divorce After 1 Year Of Marriage

    Entertainment10 minutes ago

  2. Kiran Rao Confesses To 'Shamelessly Using' Ex Aamir Khan's Star Power

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Here's How Vijay Transformed Into A Pilot For IC814: The Kandahar Hijack

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  4. Thoughtful Gifts To Exchange With Your Girlfriends On Women's Day

    Lifestyle14 minutes ago

  5. Rajinikanth To Make A Cameo In Sourav Ganguly's Biopic?

    Entertainment15 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo