Published 23:46 IST, October 3rd 2024

Three Revenue Personnel Suspended For Dancing With Bar Dancers in UP

Three revenue personnel were suspended late Thursday evening for allegedly dancing with bar dancers in the farewell ceremony after the retirement of the tehsildar of the Lalganj tehsil of the district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
UP Police
Three Revenue Personnel Suspended For Dancing With Bar Dancers in UP | Image: PTI
