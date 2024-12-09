3 Sabarimala Pilgrims Hit by Speeding Car in Kerala, Seriously Injured

Pathanamthitta: Three Sabarimala pilgrims suffered serious injuries after a speeding car hit them in Kanamala area in this district on Monday.

The injured pilgrims were soon shifted to the government hospital in nearby Erumely, police said.

"They were said to be on the way to offer darshan at Sabarimala. We are yet to confirm whether they are from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh or Telangana," a police officer said.

The incident occurred when the pilgrims were standing near road side eatery, he said.

The car lost control and hit them, police said.