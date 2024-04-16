Advertisement

Thane, Jun 12 (PTI) Three sisters from Mankhurd in neighbouring Mumbai have been arrested for allegedly breaking into a house in Dombivali in Thane district and stealing jewellery, a police official said on Sunday.

The trio, who had left for a pilgrimage in Jejuri after the house breaking theft incident on June 2, were held on Saturday and 221 grams of gold worth Rs 10.98 lakh were recovered, Crime Branch Unit III Senior Inspector Kishore Shirsat said.

Four teams were formed to nab the siblings and over 200 CCTV clips from the vicinity were checked as part of the probe, he said. PTI COR BNM BNM