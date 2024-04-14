Advertisement

Thr e e women including two Sahiyas (health workers) were on Friday arrested in connection with the death of a woman post-delivery and selling the newborn baby in Manoharpur in Jharkhand's West Singhbhum district recently, a senior police officer said.

The arrested Sahiya duo made the victim Munni Champia to deliver the baby illegally at home in Turi Tola (Bhatti Mohala) of the district recently, Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

The woman, however, died on October 1 after she gave birth to a baby boy on September 30, Deputy Commissioner Ananya Mittal told PTI.

The sahiyas identified as Sadhna Sahu and Chandu Champia had allegedly sold the newborn baby to one Guddi Gupta, a resident of Chandil in the Seraikela-Kharswan district.

Gupta had come to return the baby following the hue and cry, which led the administration to initiate prompt action.

Gupta along with two sahiyas were arrested after a case was registered under different sections of the IPC and Juvenile Justice Act (Child Welfare and protection), 2015, he said.

The deputy commissioner said the victim was not married and was living at her maternal uncle's place after she lost her parents. PTI BS RG