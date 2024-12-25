sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:21 IST, December 25th 2024

Three Workers Crushed to Death by Crane at Gujarat Okha Port's Jetty Construction Site

At least three workers were killed after a crane fell on them at a jetty construction site at the Okha port in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district on Wednesday.

workers crushed to death by crane at Gujarat Okha port's jetty construction site

Devbhumi Dwarka: Three workers were killed after a crane fell on them at a jetty construction site at the Okha port in Gujarat's Devbhumi Dwarka district on Wednesday, police said.

The jetty at the Okha port is being constructed by the Gujarat Maritime Board, district collector GT Pandya said.

Two workers died on the spot after getting crushed by the crane, while another worker was rushed to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, an official from Okha Marine police station said. 

With Agency Inputs  

