Three-Year-Old Dies After Being Attacked By Stray Dog
A three-year-old boy died after being attacked by a stray dog in Mouda town of Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday.Vansh Ankush Shahane, the victim, was playing outside his house when a dog attacked him on Tuesday afternoon, said an official.
Nagpur: Stray dog attcks are increasing everyday and minors are becoming the target and in another incident a three-year-old boy died after being attacked by a stray dog in Mouda town of Nagpur district, police said on Wednesday.
His family members rushed him to the government hospital but the child succumbed to his injuries.
Mouda police has registered a case of accidental death.
