sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections 2024 | Paris Olympics | Delhi Coaching Centre Tragedy | Manu Bhaker |

Published 23:51 IST, July 29th 2024

Three-Year-Old Girl Pulled Out of Borewell in MP's Singrauli District; Condition Critical

A three-year-old girl was accidentally slipped into an open borewell near a village in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Three-Year-Old Girl Pulled Out of Borewell in MP's Singrauli District; Condition Critical
Three-Year-Old Girl Pulled Out of Borewell in MP's Singrauli District; Condition Critical | Image: ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

23:51 IST, July 29th 2024