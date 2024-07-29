Published 23:51 IST, July 29th 2024
Three-Year-Old Girl Pulled Out of Borewell in MP's Singrauli District; Condition Critical
A three-year-old girl was accidentally slipped into an open borewell near a village in Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday evening.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Three-Year-Old Girl Pulled Out of Borewell in MP's Singrauli District; Condition Critical | Image: ANI
