Tiger Attacks Wild Bull In 'Pilibhit Tiger Reserve' Video Goes Viral | WATCH
A video from ‘Pilibhit Tiger Reserve’ goes viral on the internet, where a tiger grabs a wild bull in the middle of the road, watch entire video below
A video from ‘Pilibhit Tiger Reserve’ goes viral on the internet, where a tiger grabs a wild bull in the middle of the road. The incident was captured on camera by the safari visitors.
The viral video comes with a caption ‘Law of Jungle’, which clearly indicates the rule of ‘survival of the fittest’. Tiger is the king of this reserve forest and hold the authority over the jungle or forest area.
In the viral video tiger can be seen garbing the wild bull by the neck and hold the bull tight until he dies. The entire moment got captured by a safari visitor on a camera.
Watch Viral Video:
Safari visitors suddenly got scared when a tiger appeared out of know where on the jungle safari route. Tiger attacked the bull roaming in the middle of the road, tiger catches the bull takes his breath away and drags him into the forest.
Pilibhit Tiger Reserve is located in the vicinity of sharda dam and canal in Uttar Pradesh. It's a beautiful tiger reserve forest attracts safari lovers and nature enthusiasts from around the world.
Published February 26th, 2024 at 20:31 IST
