Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated February 26th, 2024 at 20:31 IST

Tiger Attacks Wild Bull In 'Pilibhit Tiger Reserve' Video Goes Viral | WATCH

A video from ‘Pilibhit Tiger Reserve’ goes viral on the internet, where a tiger grabs a wild bull in the middle of the road, watch entire video below

Rishi Shukla
viral video from Pilibhit Tiger Reserve
viral video from Pilibhit Tiger Reserve | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

A video from ‘Pilibhit Tiger Reserve’ goes viral on the internet, where a tiger grabs a wild bull in the middle of the road. The incident was captured on camera by the safari visitors.

The viral video comes with a caption ‘Law of Jungle’, which clearly indicates the rule of ‘survival of the fittest’. Tiger is the king of this reserve forest and hold the authority over the jungle or forest area.

Advertisement

In the viral video tiger can be seen garbing the wild bull by the neck and hold the bull tight until he dies. The entire moment got captured by a safari visitor on a camera.

Watch Viral Video:

Advertisement
Suddenly got scared when a tiger suddenly appeared on the jungle safari route. He attacked the bull roaming on the road, the tiger caught hold of the bull and dragged him into the forest. People captured the entire incident on their cameras.

Safari visitors suddenly got scared when a tiger appeared out of know where on the jungle safari route. Tiger attacked the bull roaming in the middle of the road, tiger catches the bull takes his breath away and drags him into the forest.

Advertisement

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve is located in the vicinity of sharda dam and canal in Uttar Pradesh. It's a beautiful tiger reserve forest attracts safari lovers and nature enthusiasts from around the world.

 

Advertisement

Published February 26th, 2024 at 20:31 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

England fan plays Bollywood tunes

ENG fan goes Bollywood

2 hours ago
Actress Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree's Red Saree

3 hours ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Snapped In Mumbai

3 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Yellow

3 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In Black Outfit

3 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Sidharth Dons Casual

3 hours ago
Bharti Singh

Bharti Stuns In Red Skirt

4 hours ago
Siddharth Bodke gets engaged to Marathi TV Actress Titeeksha Tawde

Siddharth Gets Engaged

4 hours ago
Dia Mirza

Dia's OOTD

4 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani Wedding

Jackky-Rakul Wedding

4 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dons Ethnic

4 hours ago
Bobby Deol

Bobby Steps Out In Style

4 hours ago
Katrina Kaif

Katrina's Trendy Look

4 hours ago
Sofia Vergara

Sofia At SAG Awards 2024

4 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka Goes Biking

20 hours ago
Sanya Malhotra

Sanya's B'day With Paps

20 hours ago
Roger Federer

Roger Federer in Tuk Tuk

a day ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth At Airport

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Patriarchal Attitude: SC Raps ICG on Permanent Commissioning of Women

    India News12 minutes ago

  2. Rohit Sharma disappointed with the reception a home victory gets

    Sports 15 minutes ago

  3. Nagaland Dear State Lottery Sambad MONDAY Result OUT - Check Winners

    Info15 minutes ago

  4. Baby John Actress Wamiqa Gabbi Says She's On Instagram For Quick Money;

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  5. The Paytm Saga Unfolded: Will users still be able to ‘Paytm Karo’?

    Business News19 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo