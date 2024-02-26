Advertisement

A video from ‘Pilibhit Tiger Reserve’ goes viral on the internet, where a tiger grabs a wild bull in the middle of the road. The incident was captured on camera by the safari visitors.

The viral video comes with a caption ‘Law of Jungle’, which clearly indicates the rule of ‘survival of the fittest’. Tiger is the king of this reserve forest and hold the authority over the jungle or forest area.

In the viral video tiger can be seen garbing the wild bull by the neck and hold the bull tight until he dies. The entire moment got captured by a safari visitor on a camera.

Pilibhit Tiger Reserve is located in the vicinity of sharda dam and canal in Uttar Pradesh. It's a beautiful tiger reserve forest attracts safari lovers and nature enthusiasts from around the world.