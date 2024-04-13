×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 9th, 2022 at 13:21 IST

Tiger dies in MP's Panna reserve

Tiger dies in MP's Panna reserve

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Panna, Jun 9 (PTI) A tiger was found dead in Madhya Pradesh's Panna reserve on Thursday, a forest official said.

The tiger, named P-111, was nearly 13 years' old. Prima facie, it appears that the feline died due to age-related issues as there was no sign of any illegal activity near the spot where the carcass was found, he said.

Advertisement

A forest patrolling team spotted the carcass on the Panna-Katni state highway, he said.

It was the offspring of tigress T-1, the official said.

Advertisement

The feline's samples were sent for virology and toxicology testing to ascertain the exact cause of the death, he said.

After the autopsy, the carcass was disposed of in the presence of senior forest officials and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) representatives, he added.

Advertisement

As per the All India Tiger Estimation Report 2018, Madhya Pradesh had the highest number of 526 big cats in the country.

The state has a number of tiger reserves, including Kanha, Bandhavgarh, Satpura, Pench, Panna and Sanjay-Dubri Tiger Reserve. PTI COR MAS GK GK

Advertisement

Published June 9th, 2022 at 13:21 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Real estate

Market forces knock

4 minutes ago
PBKS vs RR

PBKS vs RR match

4 minutes ago
Australia

Sydney Mall Shooting

4 minutes ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Thanks Fans

6 minutes ago
JP Morgan upgrades India’s rating

JPMorgan expectations

6 minutes ago
Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan is cautioned

8 minutes ago
congress

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

9 minutes ago
LSG vs DC

Kuldeep's wicket

11 minutes ago
MacBook

Apple M4 Mac lineup

16 minutes ago
Roberto Cavalli

Roberto Cavalli No More

17 minutes ago
Sydney Mall Stabbing: CCTV Captures Moment of Attack -

Sydney Mass Stabbing

21 minutes ago
Summer corporate fashion tips

Corporate Fashion Tips

23 minutes ago
Aadujeevitham poster

Prithviraj On Intimacy

25 minutes ago
DuckDuckGo Privacy Pro

DuckDuckGo Privacy Pro

27 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma and Hardik Pandya

Again a new MI captain?

28 minutes ago
iPad

Browsers on iPhone

41 minutes ago
Hardik Pandya against SRH

Simon Doull on Hardik

an hour ago
MS Dhoni & Rohit Sharma

CSK vs MI

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Engg Student Murder: College Mate Dug Pit Before Killing Woman in Maha

    India News13 hours ago

  2. NIA Arrests Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Mastermind, Bomber From Bengal

    India News13 hours ago

  3. Man Purchased Country For Rs 50000 Online, Sells Passport For Travellers

    World14 hours ago

  4. Delhi Based CA Pays ₹ 4.3 Lakh As Son's Playschool fee

    India News14 hours ago

  5. ‘I Was 8 Weeks Pregnant’: Indian Origin Woman Was Wrongly Jailed in UK

    World14 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo