Updated October 2nd, 2023 at 00:49 IST

Tiger dies in suspicious circumstances in UP's Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary

An official on Sunday said, a tiger in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district has died, adding that it appeared to be a case of an attack by other animals.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tiger
(Image: Representational/ PTI) | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
A tiger in Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich district has died, officials said on Sunday, adding that it appeared to be a case of an attack by other animals.

Dudhwa Tiger Reserve Field Director Lalit Kumar Verma said that the tiger, aged about three to four years, died during treatment last night.

There was marks of other animals on the tiger's neck due to which prima facie it appears to be a case of infighting between them, Verma told PTI.

The tiger's postmortem will be conducted on Sunday after which the exact cause of death would be ascertained, he added.

Verma said that forest range officers and Special Tiger Protection Force (STPF) personnel reached the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary after receiving information that an injured tiger was seen and rescued it.

The field director said that the injured tiger had hypothermia and was taking deep breaths. He added that it was given injection but could not be saved despite all attempts. It died around 9.15 pm on Saturday, Verma said. 

Published October 2nd, 2023 at 00:49 IST

