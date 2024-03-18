×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 18th, 2024 at 20:30 IST

Tiger succumbs to illness at Tirupati Zoo in Andhra Pradesh

A seven-year-old blind Bengal tiger succumbed to illness at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park in Tirupati, said an official on Monday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Edited by: Navya Dubey
Tiger found dead
Tiger found dead at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Andhra Pradesh: In Tirupati, on Mar 18, a seven-year-old blind Bengal tiger succumbed to illness at Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (Tirupati Zoo) in Tirupati, said an official on Monday.

Born in 2016 in the zoo itself with congenital health issues, the male tiger grew up in the animal rescue centre and has been blind since birth. The tiger died on Sunday.

Advertisement

"A medical test in 2017 identified that the big cat was suffering from epileptic seizures (nervous disorder) and was put on treatment from that day onwards," said the official in a press release.

The tiger did not respond to the treatment on March 16 and later died next day at 8.30 pm.

Advertisement

A team of veterinarian doctors from S V University carried out a post-mortem and it was found that the big cat had suffered from brain underdevelopment ailments which led to its death.

Inputs_PTI

Advertisement

Published March 18th, 2024 at 20:30 IST

Viral

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyamani

Priyamani On Dance Number

4 minutes ago
Umesh Yadav

Most wickets in powerplay

10 minutes ago
From navigating regulatory frameworks to embracing diversified investment vehicles and managing currency risks, this guide delineates essential steps, enabling investors to traverse the global investment landscape with confidence and prudence.

Tightens financial

12 minutes ago
Tata Steel Blast furnace closure

Tata Steel in UK

15 minutes ago
Jason Behrendorff

Jason's replacement in MI

15 minutes ago
National Women's Boxing Championship

BFI and Dunne part ways

19 minutes ago
S Ramadoss' PMK to ally with BJP

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

19 minutes ago
Nitish Modi, Nitishkumar, PM Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024:

20 minutes ago
Rahul Gandhi

RaGa Shakti

20 minutes ago
The Goat Life

Prithiviraj's Weight Loss

21 minutes ago
Gurugram Weekend Escape: Relax & Recharge at a Top Resort

Delhi

21 minutes ago
Maharashtra ATS Arrests Man For Spying, Sharing Sensitive Info with Pak

Gurugram club assault

22 minutes ago
Patna-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express

Patna Lucknow Vande

26 minutes ago
IU vs MS

PSL 2024 Final Live Score

27 minutes ago
Sushmita Sen as Miss Universe

Sushmita On Ex's Struggle

28 minutes ago
Third Wave Coffee

Third Wave Coffee CEO

29 minutes ago
Online Scam fraud India

Delhi Woman Duped

30 minutes ago
PM Modi Hails Festival Of Democracy

India News LIVE:

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bengaluru Water Crisis: Karnataka Govt to Provide Water to 110 Villages

    India News4 hours ago

  2. When Alia Bhatt Opened Up About Mahesh Bhatt's Alcohol Addiction

    Entertainment5 hours ago

  3. Hyderabad: At Least 60 Detained During Protests at Mallareddy Varsity

    India News5 hours ago

  4. HC dismisses challenge to Jauhar University's Land Lease Cancellation

    Education5 hours ago

  5. B'luru Shopkeeper Thrashed For Playing Loud Music During 'Azan' | WATCH

    India News6 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo