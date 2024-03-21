×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 22:09 IST

Tiger That Terrorised Kannur Village Finally Captured

An elusive tiger roaming around in a human settlement here for more than two weeks was successfully captured by forest officials following a tranquilizing operation on Thursday.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tiger That Terrorised Kannur Village Finally Captured
Tiger That Terrorised Kannur Village Finally Captured | Image:Republic
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Kannur:  An elusive tiger roaming around in a human settlement here for more than two weeks was successfully captured by forest officials following a tranquilizing operation on Thursday.

According to officials, a team of forest officials managed to corner the tiger within a rubber plantation in Karyamkapp near Ulikkal here, administering tranquilizers before safely confining it in a cage.

Advertisement

Later, it was shifted to the Kannavam Forest Office premises, forest officials said.

Two weeks ago, local residents informed the forest department about the tiger's presence in the area. But it was not confirmed during their search.

Advertisement

However, five days ago, while returning from work in the afternoon, a rubber-tapping worker saw a tiger in the plantation near his house and recorded footage of it on his mobile phone.

Later, locals and the forest officials spotted the tiger several times and set up three cages, but they were unable to capture it.

Advertisement

This had prompted the local residents to protest against the forest officials.

Finally, on Thursday afternoon, the tiger was spotted in the rubber plantation, and the forest guards surrounded it and tranquilized it by 3 pm. The tiger, after being tranquilized, ran a short distance, but within half an hour, the forest guards caught it and locked it in a cage. 

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 22:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

UN General Assembly

UN AI resolution

a few seconds ago
Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

Saurabh Bharadwaj's Post

a few seconds ago
K-drama actors

Richest K-drama Actor

a few seconds ago
Amitabh Bachchan

TB To B-Town's Holi

a minute ago
Sara Ali Khan

Sara Slays In Black Saree

2 minutes ago
Delhi Excise Policy Scam: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been arrested by a team of ED officials in connection with a money laundering case.

ED Arrests Kejriwal

3 minutes ago
Arvind Kejrwal's Arrest A Body Blow To AAP Ahead Of Lok Sabha 2024. Will The Party Recover?

Kejriwal arrested

3 minutes ago
Delhi Excise Policy Scam Case: A Complete Timeline

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

3 minutes ago
AAP In Crisis After Kejriwal Arrest

AAP In Crisis

5 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal, Supreme Court

Delhi Excise Policy Scam

5 minutes ago
House of The Dragon

House Of The Dragon 2

6 minutes ago
International Space Station

Russia ISS Launch

9 minutes ago
Imtiaz ALiImtiaz ALi

Imtiaz Picks Bebo Over DP

10 minutes ago
Airtel

DoT fines Airtel Rs 4 lak

12 minutes ago
Keshav Maharaj

Maharaj visits Ram Temple

13 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has refused to stay the appointment of new election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, saying that doing so would lead to "chaos and uncertainty" as the Lok Sabha elections are round the corner.

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

14 minutes ago
TM Krishna (R) and Carnatic musicians Ranjani and Gayatri (L)

TM Krishna Controversy

15 minutes ago
Ricky Ponting with Rishabh Pant

Ponting on Ganguly

18 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan HUMILIATED in England

    Sports 9 hours ago

  2. Hyderabad School receives flak for announcing kg 'toppers' on hoarding

    Education9 hours ago

  3. 'Come down to earth and get bowling': Sachin Tendulkar's STERN message

    Sports 9 hours ago

  4. Boman Irani Shares A Glimpse Of How He Celebrated Navroz With His Family

    Entertainment11 hours ago

  5. Why Only Tax Temples?: K'taka Governor Refuses to Sign Temple Tax Bill

    India News11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo