Tigress Jamuna Released into the Wild at Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve
Similipal Tiger Reserve authorities released 'Jamuna', a Royal Bengal Tigress from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, into the wild from her soft enclosure.
Jamuna in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve | Image: X
