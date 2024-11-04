sb.scorecardresearch
  • Tigress Jamuna Released into the Wild at Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve

Published 20:29 IST, November 9th 2024

Tigress Jamuna Released into the Wild at Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve

Similipal Tiger Reserve authorities released 'Jamuna', a Royal Bengal Tigress from Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, into the wild from her soft enclosure.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Tigress Jamuna
Jamuna in Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve | Image: X
20:29 IST, November 9th 2024