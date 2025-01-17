Tigress Riddhi (T-124) and Cubs Cross Lake | Watch the Heartwarming Moment from Ranthambore

New Delhi: A viral video from Ranthambore National Park in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, on January 13 captured a heartwarming moment as the park’s beloved tigress, Riddhi, and her three cubs crossed to an island in Rajbaug Lake during the evening safari in Zone 3.

Ahmedabad-based photographer Sandeep Engineer captured the unforgettable moment and shared it in an Instagram post, which has since gone viral, amassing nearly two million views.

Watch | Heartwarming Video of Tigress Riddhi and Her Cubs

The short clip shows Tigress Riddhi and her cubs crossing Rajbaug Lake in Zone 3 of Ranthambore National Park to reach an island. Sandeep recorded the video during an evening safari on January 13 with fellow tourists.

The post captioned as, 'Rarest of the rare sightings of my life. Tigress Riddhi and her cubs crossing over to an island in Lake Rajbaug in Zone 3 of Ranthambore National Park. Sighting in our evening safari on January 13'