sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ US Elections | #JusticeforAbhaya | Middle East Tensions | Mpox |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • 'Time is of the Essence': Blinken Ends Latest Mideast Visit Without a Cease-Fire

Published 06:36 IST, August 21st 2024

'Time is of the Essence': Blinken Ends Latest Mideast Visit Without a Cease-Fire

Antony Blinken ended his ninth visit to the Middle East since the war in Gaza began without securing a cease-fire deal on Tuesday

Reported by: Associated Press Television News
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Blinken Is Back In The Middle East To Press For The Conclusion Of An Israel-Hamas Ceasefire
Antony Blinken ended his ninth visit to the Middle East since the war in Gaza began without securing a cease-fire deal on Tuesday | Image: AP News
  • Listen to this article
  • 5 min read
Advertisement

06:36 IST, August 21st 2024