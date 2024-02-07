Advertisement

Jaipur: Congress leader and daughter of former president Pranab Mukherjee, Sharmistha Mukherjee on Monday said that the party should look outside the Nehru-Gandhi family for its leadership.

On the 17th Jaipur Literature Festival, Sharmistha told news agency PTI that the number of Congress seats in the Lok Sabha has reduced, though, it still maintains a very strong presence in politics.

She said, "The Congress is still the main opposition party. Its place is undisputed. But how to strengthen this presence? This is the question. It is the job of party leaders to consider this."

She added that currently, the party needs to involve grassroots workers at every level to restore democracy within the party, membership campaign, and organisational elections in the party.

When asked about Rahul Gandhi as a leader, she said, "It is not my job to define Rahul Gandhi. It is not possible to define any individual. If someone asks me to define my father, I cannot even explain my father."

Furthermore, when asked about the issue of leadership in the party, she said, "But as a Congress supporter and a responsible citizen, I am worried about the party. And certainly, the time has come to look outside the Nehru-Gandhi family for leadership."