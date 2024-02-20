Updated February 20th, 2024 at 16:03 IST
Timings of Schools in Bihar Changed: Govt Schools to Function From 10 AM to 4 PM
The timings of schools for academic activities should be from 10 am-4 pm only… it should not be from 9 am to 5 pm. Yeh galat hai (this is wrong)," Nitish said.
New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar declared a revision in school timings during an assembly session on Tuesday. The new timings, set from 10 am to 4 pm, will entail a six-hour academic schedule, marking a reduction of two hours from the previous eight-hour duration. Expressing his concern over the existing timings, Nitish Kumar emphasized, "The timings of schools for academic activities should be from 10 am to 4 pm only… it should not be from 9 am to 5 pm. Yeh galat hai (this is wrong)."
Kumar further iterated that this adjustment was necessary for the well-being and productivity of both students and teachers.
Besides providing details of class timings, the guidelines specified the disciplinary measures against teachers for not following the new timetable.
Bihar School Timing Changed: Nitish addresses delay in rectification
Addressing the delay in rectifying the situation, Kumar directed immediate action, stating, "I will immediately call the competent officer of the department and will direct him to change the timings. You (opposition members) should have told me earlier. Now the new timings will be from 10 am to 4 pm."
Published February 20th, 2024 at 16:03 IST
