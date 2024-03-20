Advertisement

Tina Dabi Salary: Thousands of students take the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Exam each year in an attempt to become IAS officers, but only a small number succeed in navigating the three challenging rounds of UPSC Prelims, UPSC Mains, and UPSC Interview. The UPSC Exam is regarded as one of the most difficult competitive exams in the world. When discussing great Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers, one name that would come to mind for everyone is IAS Tina Dabi, the 2015 batch UPSC topper who has gained popularity for both her personal and professional life. Learn more about the benefits and amenities enjoyed by IAS officers, as well as the IAS Tina Dabi Salary.

Salary Of IAS Tina Dabi

Prior to taking maternity leave in the middle of 2023, IAS Tina Dabi, the wife of doctor-turned-IAS officer Pradeep Gawande, held the positions of District Collector and Magistrate in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. The average district collector salary in Rajasthan is reported to be between Rs 1.34 lakh and Rs 1.5 lakh, while the precise remuneration of the IAS officer is unknown at this time.

IAS Tina Dabi: Benefits And Facilities

Along with her base pay, every IAS officer also receives a Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), and Travel Allowance (TA). These are just a few of the benefits and amenities that IAS Tina Dabi enjoys. In addition to her salary, IAS Tina Dabi receives the same financial benefits as other UPSC officers, which include four housekeepers, two constables who act as gatekeepers, and a Personal Security Officer (PSO) who stays at her side round-the-clock.

IAS Tina Dabi attended Jesus and Mary School in New Delhi before earning her diploma from Lady Shri Ram College for Women at the University of Delhi. Tina Dabi began training for Civils throughout her time in college, and in 2015, she finally cracked UPSC on its first try, earning AIR 1.