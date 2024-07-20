sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:18 IST, July 20th 2024

Tipra Motha Chief Urges Centre to Enhance Vigil Along India’s Border with Violence-Hit B’desh

Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Saturday urged the Centre to enhance vigil along the country's border with violence-hit Bangladesh.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Bangladesh Unrest: Nearly 1,000 Indian Students Return, Mobile Internet Remain Suspended | LIVE
Tipra Motha Chief Urges Centre to Enhance Vigil Along India’s Border with Violence-Hit B’desh | Image: AP
