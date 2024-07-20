Published 17:18 IST, July 20th 2024
Tipra Motha Chief Urges Centre to Enhance Vigil Along India’s Border with Violence-Hit B’desh
Tipra Motha supremo Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma on Saturday urged the Centre to enhance vigil along the country's border with violence-hit Bangladesh.
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Tipra Motha Chief Urges Centre to Enhance Vigil Along India’s Border with Violence-Hit B’desh | Image: AP
17:18 IST, July 20th 2024