sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Bengaluru Murder | US Elections | Coldplay Fever | Mumbai Rains | Middle-East Tensions |
  • Home /
  • India News /
  • Tirupati Laddu Row: Jagan Calls for ‘Forgiveness’ Rituals in Temples on Sep 28 for CM Naidu’s 'Sin'

Published 19:25 IST, September 25th 2024

Tirupati Laddu Row: Jagan Calls for ‘Forgiveness’ Rituals in Temples on Sep 28 for CM Naidu’s 'Sin'

Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday called on people to take part in temple rituals (pooja) across Andhra Pradesh on September 28 to atone for the sin.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
Jagan calls for ‘forgiveness’ rituals in temples on Sep 28 for AP CM’s ‘sin’ | Image: PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

16:59 IST, September 25th 2024