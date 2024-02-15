English
Updated February 15th, 2024 at 20:40 IST

Tirupati Shocker: Man Mauled To Death By Lion At Venkateshwara Zoo, Disturbing Visuals Emerge

To take a selfie, Gulzar entered the enclosure in an inebriated state, with reports suggesting he was unaware of his actions.

Digital Desk
New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a man was mauled to death at the Sri Venkateswara Zoological Park (SVZP) in Tirupati on Thursday. The man lost his life after jumping into the lion enclosure. The deceased has been identified as Prahlad Gulzar, a resident of Rajasthan.  

To take a selfie, Gulzar entered the enclosure in an inebriated state, with reports suggesting he was unaware of his actions. Tragically, the encounter led to a fatal mauling by one of the lions present.  

After receiving information about the incident, both police and forest department officials promptly responded, initiating an investigation into the matter. In light of this unfortunate event, the decision was made to temporarily halt the entry of visitors into the zoo.

In the aftermath of the mishap, officials have implemented precautionary measures and have stopped the entry of visitors until further notice.

Published February 15th, 2024 at 20:33 IST

