×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 21st, 2024 at 13:08 IST

‘TM Krishna Caused Immense Damage...’: Musicians Ranjani, Gayatri Withdraw from Music Conference

The musicians further alleged that Krishna's actions have "tried to spread shame in being a Carnatic musician"

Reported by: Digital Desk
Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024
Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024 | Image:@ranjanigayatri/X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Chennai: Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024 and said that their participation in this year's conference under TM Krishna's presidency would constitute a "moral violation." They accused Krishna of causing "immense damage" to the Carnatic music world.

Taking to social media platform X, Ranjani and Gayatri said, "We have communicated our decision to withdraw from participating in the Music Academy's conference 2024 & from presenting our concert on 25 Dec. We made this decision as the conference would be presided over by TM Krishna."

Advertisement

"He has caused immense damage to the Carnatic music world, willfully and happily stomped over the sentiments of this community and insulted most respected icons like Tyagaraja and MS Subbulakshmi," they added.

Advertisement

The musicians further alleged that Krishna's actions have "tried to spread a sense of shame in being a carnatic musician" and has been exhibited through his "consistent denigration of spirituality in music."

They also accused him of vilifying the Carnatic music fraternity that has collectively contributed millions of hours of artistry, hard work and literature.

Advertisement

"It's dangerous to overlook Mr TM Krishna's glorification of a figure like EVR who 1. Openly proposed a genocide of 'brahmins' 2. Repeatedly called/abused every woman of this community with vile profanity 3. Relentlessly worked to normalize filthy language in social discourse," they posted on X.

Advertisement

"We believe in a value system that respects art and artists, vaggeyakaras, rasikas, institutions, our roots and culture. We will be in moral violation if we were to bury these values and join this year's conference," the musicians added.

After the duo, Vishakha Hari, N Ravikiran, Trichur Brothers have also withdrawn from the Music Academy function presided over by TM Krishna.

Advertisement

Published March 21st, 2024 at 12:20 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kapkapiii

Kapkapiii First Look Out

a few seconds ago
shah rukh khan

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla: Popular movies of the iconic '90s pair

a minute ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

2 minutes ago
IPL Franchise Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians' best XI

2 minutes ago
Sakana.AI

Japan’s Sakana AI

2 minutes ago
EU automotive industry

EU car sales surge

3 minutes ago
Election Commission

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

5 minutes ago
Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal begins preparation for Agatha Christie's 'Death on the Nile'

5 minutes ago
Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar's STERN message

5 minutes ago
Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Aaron On Cinema

6 minutes ago
Taiwan detects 32 Chinese warplanes

Taiwan Detects Warplanes

6 minutes ago
Renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri have announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024

Carnatic Music Row

7 minutes ago
Shami undergoes surgery

GT replace Shami

8 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali's Court Apology

8 minutes ago
Babar Azam with Rizwan

Warner, Babar snubbed!

12 minutes ago
US considering more than $10 bn in subsidies for Intel

Intel bags $20 billion

13 minutes ago
Kheer

Indian Sweets For Holi

14 minutes ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Performance

14 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. ‘Making Plans for the Initial 100 Days of Our Third Term’: PM | LIVE

    India News15 hours ago

  2. Assam STF Nabs Top ISIS Terrorists During Search Operation Along IB Area

    India News16 hours ago

  3. Centre Notifies Fact Check Unit Under PIB To Monitor Online Content

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Delhi HC Issues Summons to TMC Leader Mahua Moitra in Defamation Case

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Delhi Woman Sweeping Outside Her House Rammed by Car, Dies

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo