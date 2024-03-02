TMC Becoming Another Name for Atrocities & Betrayal: PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bengal | Top Quotes

Advertisement

Krishnanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to West Bengal's KrishnanagaR where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore today in the district. The developmental projects include power, rail, and road sectors.

The Prime Minister also initiated the construction of Phase II of the Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station located in the Purulia district. He will also unveil the Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) system for Unit 7 & 8 of the Mejia Thermal Power Station.

Advertisement

While addressing a mass gathering, the Prime Minister also took a swipe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress (TMC)

Here are top quotes from his rally in Krishnanagar:

"Today, we have taken another step towards making West Bengal a 'viksit' state. Yesterday, I was in Arambagh where I inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several development projects worth nearly Rs 7,000 crore. And today, I have inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore."

"From the infrastructure point of view, railways is a part of the glorious history of West Bengal, but the historical progress that Bengal had achieved could not be utilized properly after independence. That is why despite all the possibilities, Bengal remained left behind. In the last 10 years, we have laid a lot of emphasis on the rail infrastructure here to bridge that gap, today our government is spending more than twice as much as before for the rail infrastructure of Bengal..."

Advertisement

"I also salute our mothers, sisters and daughters. Your coming here in such large numbers is giving a clear message, 'Ei baar, NDA Sarkar 400 paar'. This is my second day in West Bengal and in these 2 days, I got the opportunity to hand over to you projects worth more than Rs 22,000 crores..."

"The way TMC is working here, they have disappointed the people of West Bengal. People have continuously voted for TMC but this party has become another name for atrocities and betrayal. For TMC, the priority is not the development of Bengal, but corruption, nepotism, and betrayal. TMC wants to keep the people of Bengal poor so that its politics continues, its game continues..."

Advertisement



