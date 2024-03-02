Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 2nd, 2024 at 12:25 IST

TMC Becoming Another Name for Atrocities & Betrayal: PM Modi Addresses Rally in Bengal | Top Quotes

The Prime Minister also initiated the construction of Phase II of the Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station located in the Purulia district.

Digital Desk
PM Modi in Bengal
PM Modi in Bengal | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Krishnanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to West Bengal's KrishnanagaR where he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore today in the district. The developmental projects include power, rail, and road sectors.

The Prime Minister also initiated the construction of Phase II of the Raghunathpur Thermal Power Station located in the Purulia district. He will also unveil the Flue Gas Desulfurization (FGD) system for Unit 7 & 8 of the Mejia Thermal Power Station.

Advertisement

While addressing a mass gathering, the Prime Minister also took a swipe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her party Trinamool Congress (TMC)

Here are top quotes from his rally in Krishnanagar:

"Today, we have taken another step towards making West Bengal a 'viksit' state. Yesterday, I was in Arambagh where I inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several development projects worth nearly Rs 7,000 crore. And today, I have inaugurated and laid foundation stone of several development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore."

"From the infrastructure point of view, railways is a part of the glorious history of West Bengal, but the historical progress that Bengal had achieved could not be utilized properly after independence. That is why despite all the possibilities, Bengal remained left behind. In the last 10 years, we have laid a lot of emphasis on the rail infrastructure here to bridge that gap, today our government is spending more than twice as much as before for the rail infrastructure of Bengal..."

Advertisement

"I also salute our mothers, sisters and daughters. Your coming here in such large numbers is giving a clear message, 'Ei baar, NDA Sarkar 400 paar'. This is my second day in West Bengal and in these 2 days, I got the opportunity to hand over to you projects worth more than Rs 22,000 crores..."

"The way TMC is working here, they have disappointed the people of West Bengal. People have continuously voted for TMC but this party has become another name for atrocities and betrayal. For TMC, the priority is not the development of Bengal, but corruption, nepotism, and betrayal. TMC wants to keep the people of Bengal poor so that its politics continues, its game continues..."

Advertisement

 


 

Advertisement

Published March 2nd, 2024 at 12:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#BJPFirstList

New faces in BJP's list?

13 hours ago
MS Dhoni, Pandya Brothers

Krunal- Hardik Spotted

19 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

19 hours ago
Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor Khan

Saif-Kareena Get Clicked

19 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

19 hours ago
Ivanka Trump

Anant-Radhika's Wedding

19 hours ago
Nita Ambani on Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding

Nita Ambani On Jamnagar

19 hours ago
Anant Ambani's Wedding

Jamnagar Airport

19 hours ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Anant Ambani's Wedding

19 hours ago
Zaheer Khan, Saina Nehwal

Anant Ambani's Wedding

19 hours ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Preps For Her Role

19 hours ago
Rihanna

Anant's Pre-Wedding

19 hours ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan dance moves

a day ago
Vidyut Jammwal

VIdyut's Brown Look

a day ago
Ramesh Taurani

Ramesh Gets Clicked

a day ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi In Stylish

a day ago
Sushmita Sen

Sushmita's Weekend Trip

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

Ranveer shields Deepika

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's Love-themed Drone Show

    Videos20 minutes ago

  2. Nifty, Sensex end special trading session with marginal gains

    Business News30 minutes ago

  3. Defence Ministry Inks Deal for Su-30 MKI Simulator Upgrade

    Defencean hour ago

  4. Viral: Rihanna's Zingaat Moment with Janhvi Kapoor At Ambanis Bash

    Entertainmentan hour ago

  5. Reddit aims for up to $6.5 billion valuation in IPO

    Business Newsan hour ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo