Updated February 29th, 2024 at 09:23 IST

Learn Raj Dharma From Us: TMC Takes Credit For Sheikh Shahjahan Arrest

Sheikh, accused of alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday morning.

Apoorva Shukla
Mamata Banerjee
West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Shahjahan Sheikh Arrested: After the Trinamool Congress (TMC) strongman Sheikh Shahjahan was arrested by the West Bengal Police on Wednesday night, the party claimed the credit asking the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to learn ‘Raj Dharma’ from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

TMC MP Santanu Sen claimed that the arrest of Shahjahan Sheikh proves that the West Bengal government follows Raj Dharma. "His arrest proves that our government follows 'Raj Dharma' in an administrative manner. On the one side, accused leaders openly move in BJP-ruled states and on the other, our administration doesn't spare accused TMC leaders if there is evidence against them. BJP should learn 'Raj Dharma' from the TMC,” said Sen. 

Claiming that the West Bengal Police was unable to arrest Sheikh due to the court stay, Sen highlighted that the Bengal police had earlier arrested the aides of the TMC strongman including Shibu Hazra and Uttam Sardar. 

TMC Leader Blames Court For Delay in Arrest 

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that there was a delay in the arrest of Shahjahan Sheikh due to the court's order. "Sheikh Shahjahan has been arrested, we welcome the steps of state Police. Our leader Abhishek Banerjee pointed out earlier that due to some parts of the order from the High Court, state Police have been restrained from taking any action. After Abhishek Banerjee pointed out the problem, the High Court removed the restrictions and the Police became free,” said Ghosh. 

BJP Says Shahjahan Arrest Staged 

The BJP dubbed the arrest as scripted and claimed he was in the safe custody of West Bengal Police. Sheikh, accused of alleged sexual atrocities on women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, was arrested on Thursday morning.  He was arrested from a house at Minakhah in North 24 Parganas district where he was hiding, said the West Bengal Police.

Published February 29th, 2024 at 09:17 IST

