“PM Modi protested atrocities on the mothers & sisters of Sandeshkhali at all his public meetings in Krishnanagar, Arambagh, Barasat & Siliguri”, Suvendu Adhikari said. | Image: SuvenduWB-X

Kolkata: Claiming that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee did not find it necessary to visit the violence-torn region of Sandeshkhali, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Sunday stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi protested against alleged atrocities against women in the Bengal village marred by unrest, during all the four rallies he addressed in the state recently.

“PM Modi protested atrocities on the mothers and sisters of Sandeshkhali at all his public meetings in Krishnanagar, Arambagh, Barasat and Siliguri”, Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, according to PTI.

Stressing that PM Modi has saluted the struggle of the people of Sandeshkhali and that the entire country is with the people of the violence-torn village in the North 24 Parganas district, Adhikari reportedly said that taking strength from the prime minister's exhortations, the state BJP took the challenge to hold this rally at Nazat in Sandeshkhali I block on Sunday.

Interestingly, it was on this same day that the Trinamool Congress held a mega rally at Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata, which was addressed by Mamata Banerjee and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

"It has been more than two months since the protests began, but CM Mamata Banerjee has not found it necessary to visit Sandeshkhali," news agency PTI quoted Adhikari as saying.

The BJP leader further alleged that the party's local leaders were arrested on false charges and women protesters who'd raised their voices against alleged atrocities were tormented by the TMC's local satraps in Sandeshkhali.

Shahjahan Sheikh Began Illegal Activities During CPIM Rule in Bengal: Suvendu Adhikari

Underlining that the saffron party has stood by the protesters in Sandeshkhali, Adhikari claimed that the main accused in the case – jailed TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh – had started his "illegal activities" during the CPIM rule in the state.

"Does the CPIM have any right to talk about his atrocities now? It is the BJP which took your battle from Sandeshkhali to Delhi," he reportedly said while addressing a rally at the Dakshin Akratala village.

Notably, the protests by locals were mainly concentrated in the adjacent Sandeshkhali II block.

"There are several other places in West Bengal where people are suffering. The BJP will not rest till people get justice everywhere," the Nandigram MLA said.

Sukanta Majumdar: People will Ensure TMC is Defeated in Lok Sabha Election

Meanwhile, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar claimed that the people will ensure that the Trinamool Congress is defeated in the coming Lok Sabha elections. While the Centre is providing free food grains to the people across the country through public distribution system, the TMC leadership has been claiming credit for it, PTI reported, quoting Majumdar.

Accusing the ruling TMC party of corruption, Majumdar reportedly said, “BJP is a party with a difference”.

Claiming that the BJP can bring new industries to Bengal, he said the saffron party will be able to root out corruption from the state.