Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday tore into Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Narayan Goswami for a remark on women's ‘physique and complexion’ in Sandeshkhali where the local women are staging a protest over alleged sexual harassment committed against them by TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh and his aides.

TMC’s Narayan Goswami, during a recent interview, said, “The Adivasi or tribal women from Sandeshkhali can be identified by their physique and complexion. However, the women alleging harassment in front of the camera are fair. Can we infer that they are local adivasis?”

In response to the controversial remark, BJP MP Locket Chatterjee took to X (formerly Twitter) to call his comments “utterly shameful and disgraceful”.

“TMC MLA Narayan Goswami’s crude remarks attacking the women of Sandeshkhali, clearly expresses his filthy mentality. Belittling the tribal community and women based on their physical structure and skin color is a clear sign of the demented and racist politics of the Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. When will the Neel-shada (dark-fair) bahini’s racism stop?” she wrote.

Suvendu to Visit Sandeshkhali With 30 BJP MLAs

A day after West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar was injured and hospitalized after a scuffle with police personnel route Sandeshkhali where prohibitory orders are in place, West Bengal LoP Suvendu Adhikari is set to visit the heated village today with 30 other BJP MLAs.

Arrangements have been made in the area to stop Adhikari from holding protests, said sources.

Meanwhile, BJP has formed a six-member committee of Union Ministers and MPs to visit Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North Pargana district and collect information about the alleged incidents of sexual harassment and violence against women there.

