Updated February 24th, 2024 at 16:45 IST

TMC vs TMC: Rift in Bengal’s Ruling Party Arises as MLA Supporters Clash with MP’s in Maldah

According to available reports the clash took place between Nihar Ranjan Ghosh’s supporters and Rabiul islam, the Malda Zila Parishad.

Rift in Bengal’s ruling party arises as MLA Supporters Clash with MP’s
Kolkata: Amid the escalating turmoil, fissures have developed within the party recently Supporters of TMC MLA Nihar Ranjan Ghosh clashed with supporters of the fraction supporting TMC MP Mausam Benazir Noor. According to available reports the clash took place between Ghosh’s supporters and Rabiul islam, the Maldah official. However, The reason for the scuffle has not yet been identified.

