Updated February 24th, 2024 at 16:45 IST
TMC vs TMC: Rift in Bengal’s Ruling Party Arises as MLA Supporters Clash with MP’s in Maldah
According to available reports the clash took place between Nihar Ranjan Ghosh’s supporters and Rabiul islam, the Malda Zila Parishad.
Digital Desk
- India
- 1 min read
Rift in Bengal’s ruling party arises as MLA Supporters Clash with MP’s | Image:Republic
Kolkata: Amid the escalating turmoil, fissures have developed within the party recently Supporters of TMC MLA Nihar Ranjan Ghosh clashed with supporters of the fraction supporting TMC MP Mausam Benazir Noor. According to available reports the clash took place between Ghosh’s supporters and Rabiul islam, the Maldah official. However, The reason for the scuffle has not yet been identified.
Published February 24th, 2024 at 16:45 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Pistachio Desserts That You Can EnjoyGalleries21 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.