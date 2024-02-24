Kolkata: Amid the escalating turmoil, fissures have developed within the party recently Supporters of TMC MLA Nihar Ranjan Ghosh clashed with supporters of the fraction supporting TMC MP Mausam Benazir Noor. According to available reports the clash took place between Ghosh’s supporters and Rabiul islam, the Maldah official. However, The reason for the scuffle has not yet been identified.