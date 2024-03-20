×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 12th, 2022 at 19:06 IST

TMC's Anubrata Mondal admitted to hospital with chest pain

TMC's Anubrata Mondal admitted to hospital with chest pain

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Kolkata, May 12 (PTI) Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who is under the CBI scanner in the cattle smuggling case, was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Thursday morning after he complained of severe chest pain, an official said.

Mondal was admitted to the Apollo Hospital after he complained of severe chest pain on Wednesday night, he said.

Advertisement

"He will be undergoing tests to find out why he was experiencing the chest pain. We will also conduct tests to find out whether there is any blockage in his heart," the official of the hospital said.

Mondal, the TMC's Birbhum district president, was admitted to the state-run SSKM Hospital on April 6 after he complained of breathlessness, the day he was supposed to appear before the CBI for interrogation in the cattle smuggling case.

Advertisement

He was discharged after a fortnight and was advised complete rest for at least four-five weeks.

The CBI has also called him for questioning in their probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in West Bengal.

Advertisement

Mondal had written to the CBI, urging them to grant him some time to recover before appearing for questioning.

He has been dodging the CBI for weeks, citing health issues. PTI SCH SOM SOM

Advertisement

Published May 12th, 2022 at 19:06 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

US

Biden vs Trump

3 minutes ago
Rae Bareli Sadar MLA Aditi Singh

Aditi Slams Priyanka

8 minutes ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

15 minutes ago
IAS Tina Dabi

IAS Officers Salary

25 minutes ago
Wanindu Hasaranga

Hasaranga in trouble!

43 minutes ago
Election

Lok Sabha Elections

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Result

an hour ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
Jobs

Odisha lecturer vacancy

an hour ago
Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant DC Captain

7 hours ago
Sharath Kamal

Sharath Kamal's ranking

7 hours ago
ICG rescues 8 in Arabian Sea

Indian Coast Guard

7 hours ago
Legends Cricket Trophy

Legends Cricket Trophy

7 hours ago
Naman Ojha

Ojha after retirement

7 hours ago
Smriti Mandhana

Mandhana on WPL win

7 hours ago
Delhi High Court

Petition Against Kejriwal

8 hours ago
RCB Unbox Event

Virat Kohli's dream

8 hours ago
Imran Khan PTI Pakistan May 9 violence

Arrest warrants for PTI

8 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man from Majority Community Gets Thrashed in Hyderabad

    India News13 hours ago

  2. Delhi Metro Live Chori: Women Stealing Phone At Rajiv Chowk Station

    India News15 hours ago

  3. He is a BETTER CAPTAIN than MS Dhoni: THIS player is SUPERIOR to MSD

    Sports 15 hours ago

  4. Will Nupur Sharma Contest From Raebareli? Speculations Rife

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  5. Mohali Cop Warns Lok Sabha Candidates Against Hiring Private Bouncers

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo