×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 16th, 2022 at 22:43 IST

TN focuses on employability, skilling youth, says CM

TN focuses on employability, skilling youth, says CM

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 4 min read
Advertisement

Chennai, May 16 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government is working to ensure that there is no youth who does not get a job and at the same time no industry which says there are no employable candidates, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Monday.

In order to ensure such an environment, the government has devised several schemes, and varsities across the state should also come up with similar initiatives, he said while addressing the 164th convocation of the Madras University.

Advertisement

The government's initiatives are aimed at ushering in a 'golden age in my regime' for the higher education sector, he said and thanked Governor R N Ravi for 'helping' in such efforts.

In his address, Ravi wanted the flag of Tamil to fly all over the country and said the language has to be taken outside the geographical boundaries of the state.

Advertisement

The Tamil Nadu government should continue its efforts for the spread of the language wide and deep in the state, he said.

Referring to the industries in several sectors stating that though there are enough job opportunities there are not matching numbers of employable youngsters, Stalin said the government has the duty to empower young people with requisite skills.

Advertisement

"The Tamil Nadu government is doing that duty and we think that we should emerge victorious...there should no youth who does not get a job and at the same time no industry which says that there are no employable candidates and the government is working to ensure that by formulating several schemes," he said.

Pointing to the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme, which could be roughly translated as 'I am the first', an initiative to empower young people, Stalin listed other programmes like the Moovalur Ramamirtham Ammaiyar Higher Education Assurance Scheme to promote girls' education.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister appreciated the initiative of the Madras varsity to introduce the elective subjects of social justice and Tirukkural (on the ideals underscored by Tamil classic Tirukkural in connection with work) from the 2022-23 academic year for undergraduate students.

On March 1, Stalin launched the 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme for school and college students and youngsters. It is a comprehensive guidance and facilitation scheme to pave way for employment opportunities.

Advertisement

It includes skill development, identifying individual talent and nurturing it, training sessions on coding and robotics, mentoring, personality development, facilitation to learn foreign language, integrating coaching initiatives for various job opportunities and professional guidance.

Under the Higher Education Assurance Scheme announced in the 2022-23 Budget, all girl students who studied from Classes 6 to 12 in state-run schools would be paid Rs 1,000 per month. It would be remitted directly into their bank accounts till the uninterrupted completion of their undergraduate degree, diploma and ITI courses.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Governor Ravi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken several initiatives for promotion of Tamil language, including setting up a Tamil Chair in the name of Mahakavi Subramania Bharathiar at the renowned Benaras Hindu University.

"Recently, (the) Prime Minister in his speech at the Conference of Chief Justice of High Courts and Chief Ministers of the State emphasised the need for promoting the state languages as the languages of High Courts," he said and hoped that sooner than later Tamil should be the language of Madras High Court.

Advertisement

Ravi urged the young scholars to do research on the status of education, industry and agriculture in peninsular India during pre-colonial days. It would help to restore our glorious past and instill a sense of pride among our youth to move on with confidence into the future, he added.

Higher Education Minister and Pro-Chancellor of the varsity K Ponmudy, Vice-Chancellor Prof S Gowri and Chennai Mayor R Priya participated. PTI VGN SA SA HDA HDA

Advertisement

Published May 16th, 2022 at 22:43 IST

Narendra ModiIPLBudget

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday

CM Kejriwal Arrest LIVE

2 minutes ago
K Kavitha

SC Denies to Bail

7 minutes ago
BSEB Chairman Anand Kishor releasing Bihar Board Results

BSEB topper verification

7 minutes ago
Leander Paes Embraces Adorable Mistaken Identity

Tennis Star Leander Paes

9 minutes ago
Eurozone fiscal policy 2025

Eurozone fiscal stance

10 minutes ago
BSEB chairman Anand Kishor to declare Bihar Board results

BSEB Inter Results Date

12 minutes ago
Startup ecosystem India

Startup funding slumps

12 minutes ago
Top Electoral Bonds Donor Funded MK Stalin's DMK With Rs 509 Crore, Reveals Data

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

16 minutes ago
Dollar

Dollar to gain

17 minutes ago
PM Modi Bhutan Visit

PM Modi In Bhutan

18 minutes ago
Bharatpur tractor incident

Hazare Opposed Kejriwal

19 minutes ago
Ae Watan Mere Watan

Ae Watan Mere Watan

27 minutes ago
BJP's poster war against AAP

BJP Poster Attack on AAP

28 minutes ago
Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis at CSK

Gaikwad & Du Plessis

29 minutes ago
IT Stocks

IT stocks drop

29 minutes ago
Varun Tej in Operation Valentine

OTT: Operation Valentine

32 minutes ago
Boeing airline customer meeting

Boeing crisis

36 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express Reviews

37 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BREAKING: Sec 144 Outside Delhi CM Kejriwal's Residence, Security Beefed

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Shabir Shah's Daughter Renounces Father's Separatist Ideology

    India News16 hours ago

  3. BJP Will Bag All 10 LS Seats From Haryana, Modi Will Become PM For Thir

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Thane: 8 Fake Cops Intercept Courier Company's Car, Steal Rs 5.4 Crore

    India News19 hours ago

  5. SC Takes Suo Motu Cognisance of Attack on Adv Bhatia, Calls For Action

    India News20 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo