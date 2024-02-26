Advertisement

Chennai, Apr 19 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Tuesday participated in the celebrations of 27th Gurumaha Sannithanam, Sri-La-sri Kayilai Masilamani Desiga Gnanasambanda Paramachariya Swamigal, Dharmapuram Adhinam Mutt at Mayiladuthurai.

He also inaugurated a Gnana Ratha Yathra to Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a Raj Bhavan release here said.

The "Governor lauded the services and welfare measures being rendered by the Mahaguru Sannidhanam for the benefit of the people of the district, state, the country and the world," it said.

"Besides spreading the Dharma and dharmic ways of living. this Adhinam runs institutions including educational institutions for moral value added education. In times of crisis like Kargil War, Gujarat earthquake, Chennai flood, Corona(virus), etc, this Adhinam, in the true spirit of service, has extended financial aid, logistic assistance to the States and Central government," it quoted him as saying.

Ravi also hailed the Adhinam for preserving the ancient Indian spiritual tradition through centuries of invasions, destruction and colonisation of the country by the foreigners.

Further, at a time when India was celebrating the 75 years of Independence, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, it was experiencing an unprecedented comprehensive resurgence.

"Under the new paradigm of development which is all inclusive the country is marching ahead confidently to its destiny of becoming the world leader. The next 25 years of Amrit Kaal is crucial to achieve the goal. Cultural and spiritual resurgence is integral to it," he said. PTI SA SA SS SS