Chennai, Mar 30 (PTI): Tamil Nadu on Wednesday reported 39 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the caseload to 34,52,790, while overall fatalities remained unchanged at 38,025 with no deaths, said the health department.

Recoveries grew to 34,14,443 with 56 people getting discharged in the last 24 hours, leaving 322 active infections, a bulletin said. Chennai added 18 new cases, while 14 districts reported new infections below 10.

As many as seven districts -- Ariyalur, Dharmapuri, Kallakurichi, Karur, Mayiladuthurai, Perambalur and Thirupathur -- reported zero active infections.

The State capital city of Chennai leads among districts with 7,51,069 cases overall.

A total of 30,095 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of specimens examined to 6,55,67,977.

Among those tested positive include 13 men and 26 women, the bulletin said. PTI VIJ VIJ NVG NVG