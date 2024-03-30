×

Updated May 24th, 2022 at 21:26 IST

TN logs 59 new COVID-19 cases, nil fatalities

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • 2 min read
Chennai, May 24 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Tuesday recorded 59 fresh coronavirus infections, including a returnee from the United Arab Emirates, pushing the overall tally to 34,54,984, while the death toll remained unchanged at 38,025, the Health department said.

Among the new cases, 30 are men and 29 women, the bulletin stated.

Chennai accounted for majority of the new cases with 26. Chengalpet recorded 19 infections followed by Tiruvallur (4), Coimbatore (3), Kancheepuram (2) while Kanyakumari, Madurai, Ramanathapuram and Salem recorded one case each.

The number of people who have recuperated from the viral disease rose to 34,16,605 with 36 more people getting discharged. Tamil Nadu currently has 354 active COVID-19 cases. Meanwhile, the Health department said out of 40 students, six have tested COVID-19 positive indicating an emergence of cluster at the campus of Anna University, here.

Health department Principal Secretary J Radhakrishnan inspected the campus on Tuesday. He said people were showing laxity in following the COVID-19 protocols laid out by the government which were leading to increase in cases.

He appealed to people who are eligible to receive the vaccines should get the shots.

"We have advised Health department officials to test people and students in hostels living in the campus of Anna University. Places like Teynampet, Adyar, Anna Nagar and Perungudi have been reporting over 10 cases recently. People living here should be more careful while going out and should wear face mask," he said.

The state capital leads among districts with 188 active infections and overall 7,52,286 coronavirus cases.

A total of 12,612 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,65,28,016 the health bulletin said. PTI VIJ VIJ KH SS SS

Published May 24th, 2022 at 21:26 IST

