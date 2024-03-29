Advertisement

A male elephant was found electrocuted near an electric fence of a farm in Varapalayam on the outskirts here in the early hours of Saturday, officials said.

Some locals noticed the elephant lying dead with the fence wire in its trunk and informed forest department officials, who rushed to the spot, police said.

The farm covered with banana plantations belongs to one Manoharan and the officials are investigating the issue.

According to locals, three elephants had entered the farm to consume bananas around 4 am. However, the tusker, aged about 12 years, lifted the fence wire connected to a large battery that led to its death, police said.