Updated April 10th, 2022 at 20:37 IST

TN Minister urges people not to lower guard against Covid-19

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
Madurai (TN), Apr 10 (PTI) Despite the downward trend witnessed in daily COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, it is imperative that people should not lower guard as the threat of the virus is not over yet, Minister Ma Subramanian said on Sunday.

He also cited reports of spurt in infections in various Asian countries.

After inspecting various ongoing projects at the Government Rajaji Hospital here, the Minister for Medical and Family Welfare expressed happiness over the decline in fresh cases and zero related deaths reported for over a month in the state.

"I am happy to note that no deaths have been reported due to Covid-19 for more than a month. However, it is necessary that one has to follow the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour (in public places), the reason being even neighbouring Kerala reports high cases and there as been 10 to 20 fatalities due to the pandemic (there)," he told reporters here.

Even countries like Singapore and Malaysia have registered 30,000 cases, he said adding in several European countries, the infection rate has not dropped.

He noted that the health department in Tamil Nadu was taking all measures to prevent the spread of virus.

"We are conducting fever screening camps regularly at all the four international airports while two per cent of the passengers who arrive from overseas undergo random tests," he said.

Though six districts accounted for majority of cases reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, as many as 32 districts have reported zero cases, he said.

To a query on the construction work for the proposed All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) at Thoppur in the district, he said, "During his recent trip to New Delhi, Chief Minister (M K Stalin) has taken up the issue with the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi)... even Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has informed the state that the construction work will begin soon." On the initiatives taken at AIIMS, the Minister said various departments have been ramped up at the hospital which include upgrading the burns ward, intensive care unit, thyroid department, among others. PTI VIJ ROH ROH

