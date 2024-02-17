Advertisement

Chennai, Apr 10 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Sunday registered 30 fresh COVID-19 cases and the active cases stood at 228 and there were no fatalities.

While 9 districts reported less than 5 cases each, Chennai logged 16 and the rest of 28 other districts recorded nil infections, a health department's coronavirus bulletin said.

Advertisement

A total of 31 patients were discharged following recovery and 20,063 is the number of RT-PCR samples tested.

Till date, 34,53,084 people have tested positive and 34,14,831 were discharged from various hospitals following treatment and 38,025 is the total number of deaths. PTI VGN ROH ROH