Updated September 27th, 2021 at 21:53 IST

TN reports 1,657 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths

Tamil Nadu on Monday logged 1,657 new Coronavirus positive cases, maintaining its downward graph.

Press Trust Of India
Tamil Nadu on Monday logged 1,657 new Coronavirus positive cases, maintaining its downward graph. With this, the infection count has touched 26,58,923.

With 19 deaths due to the infection, the death toll has now risen to 35,509.

On Sunday, the State had recorded 1,694 fresh COVID-19 cases.

According to a bulletin from the State health department, with 1,662 COVID-19 positive patients discharged following treatment today, the cumulative recoveries stand at 26,06,153. The number of active cases including isolation as of today remain at 17,261.

Four districts especially Coimbatore with 189 new infections, Chennai 186, Erode 117, and Chengalpattu 113, contributed to the maximum number of positive cases today. While five districts saw new cases in single digits, 29 districts reported fresh cases below 100, the bulletin said.

The State's capital reported 3 deaths due to the infection on Monday taking the COVID-19 related fatalities to 8,467. With 2,058 active cases, Chennai's total cases have mounted to 5,49,270, while the total recoveries including 208 today stand at 5,38,745.

Meanwhile, Minister for Medical and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian said Tamil Nadu would go ahead with its fourth mega COVID-19 vaccination camp this Sunday if the Central government provides about 50 lakh vaccine doses.

He said efforts are on to obtain the required number of the vaccines to cover the beneficiaries.

"Currently, we have a stock of 3 lakh doses of Coronavirus vaccines. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has requested the Central government to provide about 50 lakh vaccines per week to sustain the momentum of inoculation," Subramanian told reporters here.

The mega vaccination camps, launched at about 40,000 places throughout the State on September 12, had facilitated the vaccination of a record number of 28.91 lakh persons. Apart from giving the shots to 16.43 lakh persons and another 24.93 lakh persons, respectively, during the second and third camps, the State is now gearing up for the fourth camp this Sunday, the Minister said.

On complaints from some quarters that people were being forced to avail the shots, Subramanian replied, "no one is being forced." "There was an overwhelming response from the people to all the three camps held so far, leading to the State exceeding the target. Anyway, there is nothing wrong with that (if it has been done)," the Minister said. 

Published September 27th, 2021 at 21:53 IST

