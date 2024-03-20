×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 14th, 2022 at 20:10 IST

TN reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, zero fatalities

TN reports 35 new COVID-19 cases, zero fatalities

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Chennai, May 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Saturday added 35 more COVID-19 infections, including two returnees from the United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom, pushing the statewide tally to 34,54,591, the health department said.

The overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said here.

Advertisement

As many as 51 people recovered aggregating to 34,16,158 leaving 408 active infections.

Among those tested positive include 22 men and 13 women.

Advertisement

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 21. Chengalpet recorded five new COVID cases, Cuddalore added three, Coimbatore, Madurai, Pudukottai, and Salem reported one case each.

The state capital leads among districts with 210 active infections and overall 7,52,078 coronavirus cases.

Advertisement

A total of 15,867 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,63,88,478, the bulletin said. PTI VIJ VIJ HDA HDA

Advertisement

Published May 14th, 2022 at 20:10 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Income Tax Offices Open on Weekends Ahead of FY 2023-24 Deadline

No Long Weekend For IT

2 minutes ago
Child slips off man’s hand, falls to death from third floor of Raipur mall

Tragic: Toddler Slips Off

2 minutes ago
Facebook Poke feature

Facebook 'Poke' feature

6 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Elections: Who Are Karnataka BJP Top Guns Miffed Over Lok Sabha Ticket Denial

Karnataka Politics

7 minutes ago
Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2024 Team Jerseys

9 minutes ago
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Late Ram Vilas Paswan and Chirag Paswan

Uncle Vs Nephew in Bihar

9 minutes ago
Sathish Kumar Karunakaran and Aadya Varaiyath

Sathish in Swiss Open

12 minutes ago
Rajamouli with MM Keeravaani

Keeravaani's Oscar Speech

15 minutes ago
Golf

Queen Sirikit Cup

15 minutes ago
Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka-Nick In Ayodhya

17 minutes ago
Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand

Treesa-Gayatri in Swiss

17 minutes ago
Budaun Double Murder: Accused Visited Victim's House Seeking Money For His Wife's Delivery

Budaun Double Murder

20 minutes ago
Pat Cummins

Ashwin on Cummins

24 minutes ago
Kim Jong Un

Kim Jong Un's new tank

27 minutes ago
TANCET Result 2024 date announced

TANCET result date out

27 minutes ago
Kanhaiya Kumar with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

CPI Gets Begusarai

28 minutes ago
Ilaiyaraaja

Dhanush As Ilaiyaraaja

29 minutes ago
Sargun Mehta-Ravi Dubey

Sargun-Ravi Spotted

30 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections7 hours ago

  2. EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies As 'Financially Sensitive'

    India News15 hours ago

  3. Divya Agarwal Open Up About Life After Marriage With Apurva Padgaonkar

    Entertainment17 hours ago

  4. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News18 hours ago

  5. Outrage in Bodoloand After Community Shown in Bad Light

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo