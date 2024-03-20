Advertisement

Chennai, May 14 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Saturday added 35 more COVID-19 infections, including two returnees from the United Arab Emirates and United Kingdom, pushing the statewide tally to 34,54,591, the health department said.

The overall death toll remained unchanged at 38,025 with zero fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, a medical bulletin said here.

As many as 51 people recovered aggregating to 34,16,158 leaving 408 active infections.

Among those tested positive include 22 men and 13 women.

Chennai accounted for the majority of new cases with 21. Chengalpet recorded five new COVID cases, Cuddalore added three, Coimbatore, Madurai, Pudukottai, and Salem reported one case each.

The state capital leads among districts with 210 active infections and overall 7,52,078 coronavirus cases.

A total of 15,867 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, pushing the cumulative number of tests so far to 6,63,88,478, the bulletin said. PTI VIJ VIJ HDA HDA