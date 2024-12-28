sb.scorecardresearch
Published 13:46 IST, December 28th 2024

TN Shocker: Three from Kerala Killed in Car-Van Collision in Theni District

Three persons reportedly from Kottayam in Kerala died, and 18 persons were injured when a car collided head on with a tourist van near Periyakulam.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
accident news
Three persons reportedly from Kottayam in Kerala died, and 18 persons were injured when a car collided head on with a tourist van near Periyakulam. | Image: META AI

Theni: Three persons reportedly from Kottayam in Kerala died, and 18 persons were injured when a car collided head on with a tourist van near Periyakulam in this district, police said on Saturday.

The three were among the four persons travelling in the car towards Periyakulam. It collided head on with the tourist van coming in the opposite direction. Those travelling in the van and the fourth passenger in the car sustained injuries, police said.

Passers-by who noticed the injured lying on the road at the accident site and police rushed them to the government hospitals at Vattalagundu, Periyakulam and Theni.

The car was completely smashed due to the impact of the collision. Preliminary enquiry by the police revealed that the four persons were from Kottayam. 

