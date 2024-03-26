Advertisement

Dehradun: The Enforcement Directorate (ED), in an effort to dismantle the cyber fraud syndicates, has now decided to resort to attaching assets and properties of the accused involved in cyber-crime. In a significant step in combating cyber-crime, the ED officials have attached assets valued at approximately Rs 1.26 crore linked to Uttarakhand’s Dehradun-based firm A to Z Solutions. It is being said that the alleged firm was found involved in duping foreign nationals by providing fake online support services.

The action has been taken against the firm, which was found to be involved in duping foreign nationals on pretext of providing fake online services. Earlier, the racket was busted by the law enforcement agencies on a secret input about the firm.

Further legal action is being taken in the matter.

