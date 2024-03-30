×

Updated March 30th, 2024 at 18:31 IST

'To Share Grief': Husbands in Jail, Mrs Kejriwal And Mrs Soren Meet | WATCH

"I am here to share her grief and take part in this collective fight,” Kalpana Soren stated meeting Sunita Kejriwal.

Reported by: Digital Desk
'To Share Grief': Husbands in jail, Mrs Kejriwal And Mrs Soren Meet
'To Share Grief': Husbands in jail, Mrs Kejriwal And Mrs Soren Meet | Image:Republic Digital
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
New Delhi: Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's wife Kalpana Soren on Saturday evening met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal at the latter's residence on 6 Flagstaff Road. “I understand her problems, what she is going through, I experienced the same two months ago in Jharkhand when my husband was sent to jail. I am here to share her grief and take part in this collective fight,” Kalpana Soren stated after the meeting, which lasted for 15-20 minutes. 

For the unversed, Hemant Soren is behind bars after his arrest in January by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam in Jharkhand. Likewise, Kejriwal was also arrested by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped excise policy of his government. 

Earlier, Kalpana Soren had spoken to Sunita following Kejriwal's arrest by ED on March 21. "Just talked to Arvind Kejriwal ji's wife Sunita Kejriwal ji and tried to give him courage. As a friend, I can understand their problems. Illegal arrest of popularly elected Chief Ministers and that too when the schedule of general elections in the country has been announced, is not a normal occurrence for a democratic country. In this hour of crisis, the entire Jharkhand stands with Kejriwal ji under the leadership of Hemant Soren ji. India will not bow down," Kalpana Soren had said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Soon after their meeting, Delhi minister Atishi took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and said that the BJP should be scared after seeing the video of two "strong women". 

"BJP should be scared when they see this video of two strong women, who have not been intimidated by the brute power of central agencies used against their husbands, who were heading democratically elected governments. I salute @KejriwalSunita and Kalpana Soren for their strength and courage!" Atishi tweeted.

On the other hand, Kalpna Soren along with Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren is scheduled to attend the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc leaders’ rally, which was announced after the AAP national convener Kejriwal’s arrest, on Sunday.  Sunita Kejriwal is also likely to take part in the rally, AAP leaders said.

Published March 30th, 2024 at 18:24 IST

