sb.scorecardresearch

Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Trump's Tariff Announcement | Manipur CM Resigns | Maha Kumbh | BJP's Mega Comeback | AAP Faces Rout |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Maha Kumbh 2025: President Murmu To Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam Today | LIVE
LIVE-BLOG

Published 06:57 IST, February 10th 2025

Maha Kumbh 2025: President Murmu To Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam Today | LIVE

According to the Rashtrapati Bhavan, President Droupadi Murmu will take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam today.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
President Murmu To Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam Today | LIVE
President Murmu To Take Holy Dip At Triveni Sangam Today | LIVE | Image: X- @rashtrapatibhvn

Today News: Today News: President Murmu is set to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam on feb 10. The new Income Tax Bill will be presented today. BJP asks Delhi L-G for meeting with newly elected MLAs, likely to stake claim to form govt soon. 

In other news, the Odisha Civil Services Exam 2024 application window closes today. 

Live Blog

Stay tuned to Republic for real-time updates on India news.  

09:15 IST, February 10th 2025

India Pavilion at Aero India 2025 Showcases Four-Legged Robotic Prototypes

At the India Pavilion of Aero India 2025, a standout exhibit is the Indian Army’s pet project—four-legged robotic prototypes. These innovative robots have already garnered attention during the Republic Day and Army Day parades earlier this year.

09:13 IST, February 10th 2025

Aero India 2025: Bilateral Meetings in Bengaluru

Ahead of Aero India 2025, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilateral meetings with Minister for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Republic of Fiji Mr Pio Tikoduadua and Minister of Defence and Veteran Affairs, South Sudan Lt Gen Chol Thon J Balok in Bengaluru, Karnataka on February 09, 2025.

09:16 IST, February 10th 2025

Aero India 2025: Preparations at Yelahanka Air Force Station

 Bengaluru: Visuals from Yelahanka Air Force Station where preparations are on for the Aero India 2025; scheduled to be held from February 10 to 14.
 

Aero India 2025  is the 15th edition of Asia's top aerospace exhibition.

08:51 IST, February 10th 2025

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Takes a Holy Dip at Sangam

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami takes a holy dip at Triveni Sangam with his family.
 

08:49 IST, February 10th 2025

National Seminar on 'Nalanda Buddhism in 21st Century' Held in Darjeeling

A national seminar on "Nalanda Buddhism in the 21st Century" and the recognition of Monastic Education under the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) was held on Sunday in West Bengal's Darjeeling.

08:42 IST, February 10th 2025

CBI Arrests 4 in Tirupati Laddu Adulteration Case: TDP

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested four individuals in connection with the adulteration of ghee used in the Tirumala Srivari Laddu, according to sources from Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

08:05 IST, February 10th 2025

President Murmu To Visit Maha Kumbh Today

President Murmu to take holy dip at triveni sangam in prayagraj today. 

08:05 IST, February 10th 2025

Malayalam Actor Ajith Vijayan Passes Away at 57

Malayalam actor Ajith Vijayan passed away at the age of 57 here on Sunday.

07:43 IST, February 10th 2025

Over 1,000 Arrested in Bangladesh Under Nationwide Joint Forces Operation

Bangladesh’s security forces arrested 1,308 people under “Operation Devil Hunt”, launched overnight amid nationwide vandalism. 

07:42 IST, February 10th 2025

New Income Tax Bill Expected to Be Tabled Today

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved the new income tax bill, which is likely to be presented in the Lok Sabha today, as per sources.

06:55 IST, February 10th 2025

CBI Arrests Four Persons Amid Probe Into 'Ghee Adulteration' Case

The CBI arrested four individuals in connection with the case involving the adulteration of ghee used in Tirupati laddoo prasadam.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 09:16 IST, February 10th 2025