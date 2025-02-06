After Parliament's Lower House, PM Modi to Address Rajya Sabha Today | LIVE

After Parliament's Lower House, PM Modi to Address Rajya Sabha Today | Image: Sansad TV

In Today's News: PM Modi is set to address the Rajya Sabha today after his speech in the Lower House of Parliament. Meanwhile, a US plane carrying over 100 deported Indians has landed in Amritsar amid Trump’s immigration crackdown. In Ghaziabad and Noida, over 1,300 schools have received notices regarding the absence of APAAR IDs, with a 10-day window given for compliance. Farmers are also protesting at the NPCL office, while the discom rejects the allegations.