Updated March 20th, 2024 at 15:03 IST

Toddler Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall. CCTV Visuals Emerge

In the video footage, the father is seen carrying his son in his arms alongside another person and a young child.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Child slips off man’s hand, falls to death from third floor of Raipur mall
Child slips off man’s hand, falls to death from third floor of Raipur mall | Image:X
  • 1 min read
New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a toddler died after slipping and falling off the third floor of a shopping mall from his father’s arms in the Raipur district of Chhattisgarh. The mishap took place inside the mall premises. CCTV footage of the incident has been doing rounds on social media.

In the video footage, the father is seen carrying his son in his arms alongside another person and a young child. They stand near the escalators, where the father is seen trying to help another child step onto the escalator. However, during this moment, the toddler slips from the father's arms and falls.  

(Distressing visuals, viewer discretion is advised)

The fall occurs from a significant height, estimated to be around 40 feet, several reports claimed. The kid was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead. 

Published March 20th, 2024 at 14:55 IST

