Tomato Prices Dropped By 22% in a Month: Centre
Tomato retail prices have declined significantly, falling by over 22% in just a month, due to an improved supply chain, according to Centre.
Tomato retail prices have declined significantly, falling by over 22% in just a month, due to an improved supply chain, according to Centre. | Image: freepik
